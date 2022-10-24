Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: City-Wise Timings Of Surya Grahan In India

SOLAR Eclipse is nature's most spectacular event. A solar eclipse happens when the New Moon comes between the Sun and Earth which blocks out Sun's light. The solar eclipse will be observed on October 25, 2022, and will be visible from Europe, Western Serbia, Central Asia, Western Asia and the northeast of Africa. This is a partial solar eclipse which will be witnessed on the next day of Diwali.

Date And Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the partial solar eclipse will be visible on October 25, 2022, in various parts of the world. Check below the list of timings in different cities and states across the country for Surya Grahan as per Drik Panchang.

New Delhi- 04:28 PM to 05:42 PM

Mumbai- 04:49 PM to 18:09 PM

Hyderabad- 04:58 PM to 05:48 PM

Bengaluru- 05:12 PM to 05:56 PM

Chennai- 05:13 Pm to 05: 45 PM

Kolkata-04:51 PM to 05:04 PM

Ahmedabad- 04:38 PM to 06:06 PM

Surat- 04:43 PM to 06:07 PM

Pune- 04:51 PM to 06:06 PM

Jaipur- 04:31 PM to 05:50 PM

Lucknow- 04:36 PM to 05:29 PM

Kanpur- 04:36 PM to 05:32 PM

Nagpur- 04:49 PM to 05:42 PM

Indore-04:42 PM to 05:54 PM

Patna- 04:42 PM to 05:14 PM

There are three phases of a partial solar eclipse which are the beginning, the maximum point and the end. As per PTI, the partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland around 02:29 PM IST and end at 06:32 PM IST. The maximum solar eclipse will be seen from 04:30 PM IST. Whereas in India, the maximum eclipse will be visible from 04:29 PM and end at 05:42 PM.

Govardhan Puja is coinciding with a partial Solar eclipse on October 25. The festival is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm, especially in Mathura. The festival holds the significance of Lord Krishna who saved the villagers from the terror of Lord Indra by lifting Govardhan Parvat on his little finger. Since that day, people worship Govardhan Parvat on Govardhan Puja.