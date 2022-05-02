New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parshuram Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on May 3rd this year. As per the Hindu calendar, the day falls on the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month and it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He was born to sage Jamadagni and Renuka. As per the Hindu rituals, Lord Parshuram is believed to be immortal and the aggressive avatar that prevents the earth from evil powers. His incarnation led to protect the earth by exterminating sinful, destructive and irreligious monarchs.

It is also believed that on Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary Tretayug began. According to Hindu mythology, Parshuram's avatar is immortal and still lives on earth. As per Kalki Purana, the 10th and final avatar of Lord Vishnu will be Kalki and Lord Parshuram will be the martial teacher of Shri Kalki. Parshuram was considered a great warrior and was the guru of Bhishma, Dronachary and Karna.

Parshuram Jayanti Date- May 3rd

Tritiya Tithi begins- 5:18 on May 3rd, 2022.

Tritiya Tithi Ends- 7:32 am on May 4th, 2022.

Parshuram Jayanti 2022 Puja Vidhi to follow on this day

-Devotees take a holy bath before sunrise, wear tidy traditional clothes.

- People observe fast on this day which starts from a night before.

- They mainly take milk, milk products, fruits and satvik aahar.

- Devotees worship Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu.

- Holy Tulsi leaves, Chandan, Kumkum, fresh flowers are offered to Lord Vishnu.

- Devotees offer bhog of fruits and milk products.

- Devotees have faith that by observing this fast, they will be blessed with male child.

Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Wishes and quotes

May Lord Parshuram fulfill all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!!

On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, I wish you lots of happiness, good health and success. Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022!

On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!!

May Lord Parshuram bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence, and compassion.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

If you have strong determination and focus in life you can never be defeated….

Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

In every era we will have Lord Parshuram appear on Earth to guide us, motivate us and then it is up to us how well we follow them.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022!

May Lord Parshuram keep protecting and blessing you and your family.

Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Bhagwan Parshuram ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe.

Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Bhagwan Parshuram ki kripa aap aur aapke parivar par sada bani rahe.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022!

Vishnu ke chatve avatar, Brahman kul ki aan hain,

Pharsadhari dev hamare bhagwan Parshuram hain.

Jay shree parashuraam Jayanti!

Posted By: Ashita Singh