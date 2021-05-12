Parshuram Jayanti falls in the month of Vaishakh on tritiya, which is the third day of shukla paksh. Read on to know more about this festival in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parshuram Jayanti is almost here. It is the day of birth of Lord Parshuram who was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and as per popular beliefs he came down to earth to save people from the menace of Kshtriyas. Parshuram Jayanti is also believed to be the starting day of Tretayug. As per the Hindu calendar, Parshuram Jayanti falls in the month of Vaishakh on tritiya, which is the third day of shukla paksh.

Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Tritiya tithi begins 04:08 am on May 14,2021

Tritiya tithi ends 06:29 am on May 15, 2021

Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Significance

The literal meaning of the name Parshuram is Rama with Parshu that is an axe. Lord Parshuram was a devotee of Lord Shiva, who gave him his mystical weapon parshu to save the earth from the cruelty of Kshatriyas. Lord Parshuram is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, he took birth as the fifth son of Prasenajit's daughter Renuka and Bhrigu dynasty's Jamadagni. He was married to Dhanavi an incarnation of Lakshmi. According to Hindu mythology Parshuram's avatar is immortal and still lives on earth. As per Kalki Purana, the 10th and final avatar of Lord Vishnu will be Kalki and Lord Parshuram will be the martial teacher of Shri Kalki. Parshuram was considered a great warrior and was the guru of Bhishma, Dronachary and Karna.

Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Story

According to Harivansh Purana from Haideya dynasty, the king Kartaveerya Arjun of Mahishmati Nagar (now central India) was brutal in his activities. People were facing a lot of difficulties due to the barbarity of Kshatriyas in his kingdom. When Goddess Earth invoked Lord Vishnu, he came as his sixth incarnation in the form of Parshuram. He freed the earth 21 times from the Kshatriyas.

Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Puja vidhi

- At the start of the day, devotees take a holy bath before sunrise, wear tidy traditional clothes.

- People observe fast on this day which starts from a night before.

- They mainly take milk, milk products, fruits and satvik aahar.

- Devotees worship Lakshminarayan, a form of Lord Vishnu.

- Holy Tulsi leaves, Chandan, Kumkum, fresh flowers are offered to Lord Vishnu.

- Devotees offer bhog of fruits and milk products.

- Devotees have faith that by observing this fast, they will be blessed with male child.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal