Parshuram was the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Celebrate Parshuram Jayanti 2021 by sharing these best wishes, quotes, SMSes and more with your near and dear ones. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parshuram Jayanti is one of the prominent Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Parshuram. It marks the birth of the Lord who was the 6th incarnation of God Vishnu. As per mythological beliefs, Lord Parshuram descended on the earth to save people from the wrath of Kshatriyas.

According to the Hindu calendar, Parshuram Jayanti falls in the month of Vaishakh on tritiya, which is the third day of shukla paksh. It is also considered the beginning of Tretayug. Therefore, celebrate the auspicious festival by sharing these wishes, quotes, greetings, SMS and more with your loved ones.

Brahman badalte hain

to nateeje badal jaate hain

Saare manzar, saare anzaam

badal jaate hain

Kaun kahta hai Parshuram

fir paida nahin hote

paida to hote hain bas

Naam badal jaate hain

May Lord Parshuram fulfill all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!!

On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, I wish you lots of happiness, good health and success.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!

Shastra aur shaastra

dono hain upyogi

Yahi paath

sikha gaye hain yogi

Bhagwaan Parshuram jayanti ki badhai

Parshuram prateek hain pyaar ka

Ram paryaay hain satya sanatan ka

Parshuram swayam hain

prakram ke kaarak

Satya ke dhaarak

Aao Sab Manaye Parshuram Jayanti…

Lekar Parbu Ka Naam Kare Gungan..

Maange Aashish Parmeshwar Se

Jap Kar Unka Naam..Jai Parshuram

Happy Parshuram Jayanti !

Parshuram Hai Parteek Praakram Kaa

Ram Hai Praya Satya Sanaatan Ka

Iss Parkaar Parshuram Ka Arth Hai

Praakram Ke Kaarak Ore Satyaa Ke Dhaarak!

Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Guru hai wo karan ke…

Antar jane aanant or maran ke..

Naman karta sara Sansar jise..

bane jal b amrit unke charan ke..

Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Parshuram Chap Shar Kar Main Raaje,

Brahmsutra Gal Maal Viraaje,

Mangalmay Shubh Chhavi Lalaam Ki,

Aarti Ki Shri Parshu Ram Ki!

Happy Parshuram Jayanti

On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!!

May Lord Parshuram bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence, and compassion.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

If you have strong determination and focus in life you can never be defeated….

Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

In every era we will have Lord Parshuram appear on Earth to guide us, motivate us and then it is up to us how well we follow them.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!

May Lord Parshuram keep protecting and blessing you and your family.

Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Bhagwan Parshuram ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe.

Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Bhagwan Parshuram ki kripa aap aur aapke parivar par sada bani rahe.

Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!

Vishnu ke chatve avatar, Brahman kul ki aan hain,

Pharsadhari dev hamare bhagwan Parshuram hain.

Jay shree parashuraam Jayanti!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal