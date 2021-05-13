Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Check out some wishes, SMS, quotes, messages, Whatsapp and Facebook status to share with your loved ones
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parshuram Jayanti is one of the prominent Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Parshuram. It marks the birth of the Lord who was the 6th incarnation of God Vishnu. As per mythological beliefs, Lord Parshuram descended on the earth to save people from the wrath of Kshatriyas.
According to the Hindu calendar, Parshuram Jayanti falls in the month of Vaishakh on tritiya, which is the third day of shukla paksh. It is also considered the beginning of Tretayug. Therefore, celebrate the auspicious festival by sharing these wishes, quotes, greetings, SMS and more with your loved ones.
Brahman badalte hain
to nateeje badal jaate hain
Saare manzar, saare anzaam
badal jaate hain
Kaun kahta hai Parshuram
fir paida nahin hote
paida to hote hain bas
Naam badal jaate hain
May Lord Parshuram fulfill all your desires and fill your life with beautiful moments.
Happy Parshuram Jayanti!!
On the auspicious occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, I wish you lots of happiness, good health and success.
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!
Shastra aur shaastra
dono hain upyogi
Yahi paath
sikha gaye hain yogi
Bhagwaan Parshuram jayanti ki badhai
Parshuram prateek hain pyaar ka
Ram paryaay hain satya sanatan ka
Parshuram swayam hain
prakram ke kaarak
Satya ke dhaarak
Aao Sab Manaye Parshuram Jayanti…
Lekar Parbu Ka Naam Kare Gungan..
Maange Aashish Parmeshwar Se
Jap Kar Unka Naam..Jai Parshuram
Happy Parshuram Jayanti !
Parshuram Hai Parteek Praakram Kaa
Ram Hai Praya Satya Sanaatan Ka
Iss Parkaar Parshuram Ka Arth Hai
Praakram Ke Kaarak Ore Satyaa Ke Dhaarak!
Happy Parshuram Jayanti
Guru hai wo karan ke…
Antar jane aanant or maran ke..
Naman karta sara Sansar jise..
bane jal b amrit unke charan ke..
Happy Parshuram Jayanti
Parshuram Chap Shar Kar Main Raaje,
Brahmsutra Gal Maal Viraaje,
Mangalmay Shubh Chhavi Lalaam Ki,
Aarti Ki Shri Parshu Ram Ki!
Happy Parshuram Jayanti
On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace.
Happy Parshuram Jayanti!!
May Lord Parshuram bless you abundantly and fill your life with the virtue of truth, non-violence, and compassion.
Happy Parshuram Jayanti!
If you have strong determination and focus in life you can never be defeated….
Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!
In every era we will have Lord Parshuram appear on Earth to guide us, motivate us and then it is up to us how well we follow them.
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!
May Lord Parshuram keep protecting and blessing you and your family.
Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!
Bhagwan Parshuram ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe.
Wishing you a very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!
Bhagwan Parshuram ki kripa aap aur aapke parivar par sada bani rahe.
Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021!
Vishnu ke chatve avatar, Brahman kul ki aan hain,
Pharsadhari dev hamare bhagwan Parshuram hain.
Jay shree parashuraam Jayanti!
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal