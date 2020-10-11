New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parama Ekadashi is considered an auspicious day in Hindu Calendar. It falls on the Krishna Paksha or new moon day of the Adhika Mass. On this day devotees of Lord Vishnu observe fast for an entire day and break it the next day. Since a Hindu lunar month constitutes two Moon cycles, devotees can keep a vrat twice. Parama Ekadashi is believed to help a person purge his sins and baggage from his previous births. There is a pre-decided time to break the fast, also known as Parana.

Parama Ekadashi 2020 date

The Parama Ekadashi Vrat 2020 will be observed on October 13.

Parama Ekadashi 2020 Time

The Parama Ekadashi Tithi starts at 4:38 PM on October 12 and ends at 2:35 PM on October 13.

Parama Ekadashi 2020 Significance

It is believed that people who perform keep fast on Parama Ekadashi and peform Puja with pure heart receive happiness, financial gains, prosperity and freedom from miseries. Donating food and money to the needy on this day is also considered favourable.

According to popular belief, Lord Krishna narrated the story of Parama Ekadashi to Arjuna in Mahabharata. A Brahmin named Sumedha lived with her virtuous wife Pavitra in Kampilya town. Despite being limited finance, they never shied away from serving the guests and feeding poor. However, as they became poorer, Sumedh wondered how are they going to overcome this obstacle. But his wife Pavitra had a strong belief in God and she used to say that things will change for good. So one day, Maharishi Kaudilya visited their house and as usual, the Brahmin couple served him generously.

Impressed by their hospitality, Kaudilya suggested them to fast for Parama Ekadashi if they want to get rid of poverty. So the couple together observed the fast. It is believed that the next morning a prince came to their house and gifted them a house, prosperity and other riches.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha