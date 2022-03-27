New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Lunar fortnight. A month has two Lunar fortnights which means devotees of Lord Vishnu observe Ekadashi Vrat twice a month. As a result, devotees observe, 24 Ekadashis fasts in a year. However, the number climbs up to two when the Adhik Maas or leap month (once in 32 months) gets added to the calendar.

For those who don't know, each Ekadashi has a specific name and significance and one such example is Papmochani Ekadashi. The Ekadashi of the Chaitra Krishna Paksha (as per the Purnimant calendar) or Phalguna Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar) is Papmochani Ekadashi.

Devotees of Lord Vishnu will observe Papmochani Ekadashi tomorrow (March 28). People believe that by observing the fast, they can get rid of all sins of their lives. Since the festival is just around the corner, we bring you the auspicious time of the festival.

Papmochani Ekadashi auspicious time

Papmochani Ekadashi date begins - March 27, 2022, at 6:04 pm

Papmochani Ekadashi date ends - March 28, 2022, at 04:15 pm

Apart from the auspicious timing, people should also be aware of the right worship method during the fast.

Worship method of Papmochani Ekadashi :

It should be noted that if you are observing Ekadashi fast, then you are not allowed to eat food after sunset a day before Ekadashi.

Devotees are advised to get up in Brahma Muhurat and then take a bath.

After taking bath, devotees should recite prayers. Devotees praise Lord Vishnu. Devotees lamp of ghee in front of Lord Vishnu and pray for well-being.

Devotees also offer Banana and Tulsi to the Lord by chanting the respective mantras.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen