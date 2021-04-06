Every Ekadashi has a unique name, the Ekadashi which falls in the month of Chaitra is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. The word Papmochani is made up of two words that are -Paap and Mochani. Read on to know more about this auspicious day.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is an auspicious festival and it falls on the eleventh day of the Lunar fortnight. There are a total of 24 Ekadashis that are observed in a year. On this day, the devotees observe a day-long fast and they offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day. Every Ekadashi has a unique name, the Ekadashi which falls in the month of Chaitra is known as Papmochani Ekadashi.

When is Papmochani Ekadashi?

This year, the Papmochani Ekadashi will be observed on April 7, 2021, i.e. on Wednesday.

What is the shubh tithi of Ekadashi?

The shubh tithi Papmochani Ekadashi will begin at 2:09 AM and it will end at 2:28 PM on April 8, 2021.

What is the Prana Timings?

The Prana timings will begin on April 8 from 13:39 and it will end at 16:11.

What is Prana?

The meaning of Prana is to break the fast. This process is done after sunrise on the next day of the auspicious day, Ekadashi.

Puja Vidhi of Papmochani Ekadashi:

*On this auspicious day, the devotees should get up early and they should take bath.

* After this, the devotees should make a vedi in front of the mandir. The vedi should be made of 7 items that are-- udad dal, moong dal, wheat, chana dal, barley, rice, and bajra.

*After this, the devotees should keep a Kalash on the vedi and you need to take 5 mango leaves and keep that in the kalash.

*Now, the devotees need to install the idol of Lord Vishnu on the Vedi.

*Now, the devotees should offer their prayers to the idol of Lord Vishnu.

*After this, the devotees should perform the aarti and they should open their fast in the night.

What is the meaning of Papmochani?

The word Papmochani is made up of two words that are -Paap and Mochani. The meaning of the word Paap is sin and the meaning of the word mochani is removal. The combined meaning of these two words is the removal of the sin.

