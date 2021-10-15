New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is one of the most important festivals of Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day falls every eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. Usually, there are 24 Ekadashis in a year--two Ekadashis in one month during Shukla and Krishna Paksha. However, the number of Ekadashis increases to 26 when the Adhik Maas (leap month) is added to the Hindu lunar calendar. This happens once in about 32 months, so this year, devotees will observe two additional Ekadashi fasts, one of which, will be observed tomorrow, October 16, 2021. The Ekadashi of the Ashwin month of Shukla Paksha is known as Papankusha Ekadashi.

On this day, Hindus observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Vishnu for a healthy, wealthy and prosperous life. Also, as per Hindu belief, devotees who observe fast on this day attains Moksha from the birth cycle.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date- October 16, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on October 15, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 05:37 PM on October 16, 2021

Parana Time- 06:23 AM to 08:40 AM on October 17, 2021

Papankusha Ekadashi 2021: Significance

As per Hindu texts, Lord Shri Krishan narrated the importance of Papankusha Ekadashi to Pandava King Yudhishthira. After the end of the Mahabharat war, King Yudhistra wanted to get rid of the sins he committed during the war by killing his relatives. So Lord Krishna advised him and asked the king to worship Lord Padmanabha.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi

-Get up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Worship Lord Padmanabha, first do tilak and then offer flowers, incense stick, prasad, etc.

- Recite mantras, recite Vishnu Purana and katha

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti

Papankusha Ekadashi 2021: Prana Significance

As per Hindu texts, Ekadashi Prana is done after sunrise, that is on the next day of Ekadashi vrat. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi, else it is similar to an offence.

Papankusha Ekadashi 2021: Mantra

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya ||

