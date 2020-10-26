Papankusha Ekadashi 2020: This year, Ekadashi is falling on both October 26 and October 27, so the devotees can observe fast according to their convenience.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Papankusha Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi (11th day) of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This year Papankusha Ekadashi will be celebrated on October 27. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshiped by the devotees. People observe fast on this day to please Lord Vishnu and to get rid of all sins. Lord Shri Krishna himself told the importance of this Ekadashi to Dharmaraja Yudhishthira. This Ekadashi is called Papankusha Ekadashi, due to the sinful elephant being pierced by the virtuous marks of this fast. It is believed that if the devotees worship Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu on Papankusha Ekadashi, then they get happiness and prosperity in their lives. Also, Baikuntham is attained.

Importance and Significance of Papankusha Ekadashi

Ekadashi fasting not only benefits the person but also benefits the family. On this Ekadashi, the Padmanabha form of Vishnu is worshiped. It is believed that those who observe this fast get peace and get rid of all negative thoughts. t is believed that by fasting on Papankusha Ekadashi, generations get liberation.

What to do and what not to do

Satvik food is served in the evening on this day. Do not consume rice on this day. There is special importance of opening the fast by worshiping during the night. It is considered blissful if you feed any Brahmin on this day. You can also offer clothes and food to the needy.

Vrat Katha

According to the Kathapauranic story of Paapankusha Ekadashi, once, there was a cruel hunter on the Vidhyanchal mountain who had done only evil acts throughout his life. So, Yamraj sent his messenger to take him. It threatened the evil soul. He went to the Angara and asked him for help. He told him about Papankusha Ekadashi. If anyone observes Papankusha Ekadashi fast with true integrity and without anger, all his accumulated sins are destroyed and he gets salvation.

