New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: When we think of our freedom fighters who fought against British Rule, it is impossible to miss the name of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil. He an Indian revolutionary who was a part of Mainpuri conspiracy of 1918 and Kakori conspiracy of 1925. Born on June 11, 1897, he was not only a freedom fighter, patriot but a poet and a writer as well. Yes, Bismil was fluent in Urdu and Hindi and used to write poems under the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil.

Therefore, on Ram Prasad Bismil's 124th birth anniversary, we bring you some of his famous quotes which continue to inspire the youth of the country to work towards their motherland.

Even if I have to face death a thousand times for the sake of my Motherland, I shall not be sorry. Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births inIndia. But grant me this, too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of the Motherland.

I believe, I will be reborn again, to serve my motherland again.

We too could rest inside house, we too could enjoy the life. We too have family, We are also someone’s children, we too have been nourished with pain and love by our parents. But oh! We even forget to say them while coming out, “When the tears come out and hit the land, just remember, you child is still there.”

If you have excitement in your mind, kindly go to those villages, help them, improve their conditions.

Never neglect or look someone with hatred, treat everyone with love and compassion.

I know I’m going to die. But I never fear death. But wait, will this serve the purpose of the government? Will foreigners dance forever in the chess of India? Never! History is the proof, I will reborn again, and will serve the nation.

I will abolish the name of slavery from the society, and i will bring freedom there.

I agree to die thousands times for my motherland, without thinking about the pain I’ll be getting. Oh God! Allow me to born again multiple times. even after dying continueously.

Dear skies, let the time come, we shall inform you all. Currently, we can’t say you anything of those present inside the heart.

oh! I wish we could see our dream turned true before our death.

What’s the use of those messages, when the messenger bought it after the hope is broken and died?

Sailors, take the boat to the sore very soon, the boat of our country is in trouble.

Dear youths, sacrifices your life for the motherland, and she’ll bless you.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal