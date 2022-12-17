Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms: Six Signs You Should Not Ignore And Consult A Doctor

Signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer that should not be ignored (Image Credits: Freepik)

THE AMERICAN Cancer Society defines pancreatic as a type of cancer that starts in the pancreas of the body and grows out of control. The pancreas is a small stick-shaped gland located behind the stomach and is one of the eminent parts of the body. It aids in better digestion and regulates blood sugar levels. According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer is common in around 3 per cent of all cancers and 7 per cent of all cancer deaths in the United States of America.

Symptoms Of Pancreatic Cancer That Should Not Be Ignored

1. Digestive Issues

As per the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), unexplained digestive problems could be a sign of pancreatic cancer. Poor appetite, nausea and indigestion are common in people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Digestive problems such as abnormal stools, nausea or vomiting can be a symptom which should not be ignored.

2. Dark Urine

According to Mayo Clinic, pancreatic cancer blocks the liver's bile duct which can cause jaundice. The first sign of jaundice in pancreatic cancer is darker urine. As the bilirubin levels in the body increase, the urine becomes brown. The blockage of bilirubin can also lead to the stool appearing lighter in colour.

3. Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss can be one of the most common symptoms of pancreatic cancer. People diagnosed with pancreatic cancer often have little or no appetite. They might experience weight loss at the early stages of the disease.

4. Diabetes

Diabetes is also one of the most common symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Many researchers state that a new onset of diabetes in people over 50 may be an early symptom of pancreatic cancer. Sudden changes in blood sugar levels and pancreatic cancer can cause cells to become resistant to insulin leading to the development of diabetes.

5. Stomach Pain

Pancreatic cancer can cause pain in the upper abdomen which may also spread to the back. In the beginning, the pain comes and go but as the tumour increase, the pain may become much more constant and last longer than usual.

6. Bloating

Pancreatic cancer can cause problems in eating and digesting food which can lead to unusual feelings of a bloated stomach and burping. Due to the digestive problems mentioned above, they can cause gas, bloating and ascites, which is the build-up of extra fluid in the abdomen area of the body.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)