New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Panchami Shraddha 2021 is the fifth day of Pitu Paksha 2021. This day is observed on the Panchami Tithi of both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Also known as Kunwara Panchami, on this day, the family perform the Shraddha ritual of those who died unmarried. This year, Panchami Shraddha will be observed on September 25, 2021. On this day, people perform puja and offer food to brahmins and needy people.

Pitru Paksha Shraddhas are Parvan Shraddha and an auspicious time to perform them is either Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat. In the end, Tarpan is done with the belief that it will satisfy the hunger and thirst of the soul.

Panchami Shraddha 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 25, Saturday

Panchami Tithi Begins - 10:36 AM on Sep 25, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 01:04 PM on Sep 26, 2021

Kutup Muhurat - 11:48 AM to 12:37 PM

Rohina Muhurat - 12:37 PM to 01:25 PM

Aparahna Kaal - 01:25 PM to 03:49 PM

Panchami Shraddha 2021: Significance

Performing Shraddha is important for all Hindus to ensure that their ancestors recieve their food while staying in the astral world. The auspicious time to perform them is either Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat. According to Garuda Purana, Matsya Purana and Agni Purana, to offer peace to the departed souls one must perform pind daan and tarpan rituals.

In Pind daan, the family offer Pind, which is made up of rice, ghee, honey, goat's milk and sugar, to ancestors.

- In Tarpan, water mixed with barley, flour, black sesame and kusha grass, is offered to the ancestors.

Panchami Shraddha 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Pind daan and Tarpan is done by the eldest male member of a family.

- Shraddha rituals should be done during a suitable time.

- First offering of food is given to a cow, then to crow, the dog, and ants. Then the food is served to Brahmins.

- Distribute Prasad after rituals are performed during Aparahna, that is, afternoon time.

- Donations and charity done on this day are very rewarding.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv