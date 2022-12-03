Optical Illusion: What You See First In This Temple Image Will Reveal Your Personality Traits

THE BEST illusions are optical ones. There are a tonne of optical puzzles on the internet right now, and the best part is that you'll never get bored since you'll feel the desire to solve another one as soon as you finish one. In addition to being entertaining, optical illusions are the finest technique to improve concentration and foster creativity. The world's first optical illusion is presented to you here as one more trick.

The Airavatesvara temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has the oldest optical illusion in existence—it dates back over 900 years. It's also said that this optical illusion from the Airavatesvara temple can tell us a lot about our personalities. The antique sculpture is a magnificent example of Chola-period architecture. One of the earliest documented instances of an optical illusion is this one.

There are an elephant and a bull in this optical illusion. You cannot see them together, even though it appears that they both have the same head.

The bull's horns are the elephant's tusks, the bull's ear is the elephant's mouth, and the peculiar thing is that both creatures have the same eyes. Both creatures' legs can be seen clearly separated from one another. The bridge is visible on the left, but the elephant is seen on the other, right, side.

In Hinduism, the bull and the elephant are highly revered. While the bull (Nandi) is revered as the vehicle of Lord Shiva, known in the Trimurti as the Destroyer, the elephant (Airavat) is revered as the vehicle of Lord Indra, the God of Rain.

Can you tell the difference between the world's first optical illusion and this one?

If you were the first to spot the bull, you possess traits like sincerity, loyalty, tenacity, fortitude, and optimism. You possess traits like composure, kindness, thoughtfulness, consideration, loyalty, and intelligence if you were the first to notice the elephant in the optical illusion at the Airavatesvara temple.