Optical illusion: Can You Spot The Third ‘8’ On The Diamond Card In Less Than 7 Seconds?

NETIZENS ARE currently obsessed with optical illusions, and they are also popular as a form of competition. Now, optical illusions can come in any shape, size, and form, such as a visual puzzle, a brainteaser, an illusion, a painting, and so forth. There are a variety of Easter eggs, codes, and figures to be found everywhere around you. Although they may not have been intended, they nonetheless function as optical illusions that can help you better understand how you actually perceive the world.

We may have seen numerous optical illusions in the course of our daily lives, but let's not think beyond the box. Here, therefore, is one of the most straightforward and captivating optical illusions you may use to dazzle friends and family. The eight diamonds should be removed. You'll see that the card has the number printed twice. Most card players perceive it like that. But wait, the card shows the number 8 a third time. Try to identify it. In the card's top left and bottom right corners, respectively, the number 8 appears twice. So, if you carefully examine the red diamond shape, you'll see that there is an 8 shape in the centre of a geometric pattern and that it is located exactly between the top and bottom pairs of diamonds.

As a result, Jamie Raven, a participant on Britain's Got Talent, posted this amazing trick on Twitter. How old were you when you discovered that the middle of the 8 of diamonds card contained an "8"? is what he asked. It's basically an old illusion, and this tweet was written in 2018. Additionally, this illusion has drawn a lot of Twitter commentary. There are numerous similar illusions that arise on the internet as any shape or pattern just after this one.