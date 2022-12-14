Optical Illusion: Can You Guess How Many Elephants Are Drinking Water In This Pic? Answer 4 Is Wrong

Try to solve this optical illusion, and at last you'll be amazed to see the result.

NOWADAYS, THERE are countless optical illusions on the internet, many of which are quite fascinating to solve. Various kinds of optical illusions exist, including those that have hidden personalities, visual puzzles, brain teasers, and more. The main purpose of these tricks is to evaluate your intelligence and level of focus.

Many people genuinely like deciphering these optical puzzles since it helps them improve their observational abilities. You can count the number of elephants standing by the river bank in this optical illusion that has been making the rounds on the internet. It depicts a herd of elephants sipping water from the bank of a river.

Everyone is baffled by this perplexing optical illusion, which shows three enormous elephants sipping water from a running river while also showing baby elephants nearby. Just wait and see. You might have asked why there are only four elephants in the image. This optical illusion has been the subject of numerous attempts, all of which have been unsuccessful. Let us now give you a hint before we reveal the solution: you might be able to see the fifth elephant in the image.

You'll discover the solution if you just concentrate more on the image. You might be able to make out a baby elephant's head between two large elephants' legs if you look at the bottom of the image. There is, however, more to this. The optical illusion's right response is seven.

This optical illusion film lasts for 70 seconds and is both astounding and fascinating. The first four elephants in this video that has been shared on Twitter are seen sipping water, but then you'll start to see the fifth one. The elephants start to travel towards land after a few frames. A second newborn elephant will then emerge from the group from behind, as you can see. The seventh cute elephant takes a moment to notice it as it passes between the two beasts.