Optical Illusion: Can You Find Three Hidden Bananas In This Picture Of Minions?

OPTICAL ILLUSIONS have become everyone's new obsession on the internet, from sudoku to crossword puzzles, and the newest and most exciting optical illusion is right here. All social media users are using it as a launchpad to brighten a gloomy day. After imagination, it is astounding how optical illusions deceive our thoughts. If one wishes to sharpen their focus and be more imaginative, opalescent illusions are the greatest. Make sure you're solving an optical illusion when you have nothing else to do, and set a challenge for yourself to finish it in the allotted time. Over time, this will improve your ability to focus.

We have a brand-new optical trick for you all to discover; three hidden bananas are shown in the image, which you must do. The confusion was making people scratch their heads, trying to figure out where these bananas were. Artist and illustrator Gergely Dudas, also known as Dudolf, is well known in Hungary.

While sharing this new optical illusion on his social media account on Instagram, he wrote, "This is the first time I've made a seek-and-find picture with already existing characters." It's an homage to the Minions. I came up with this idea last week after seeing their new movie at the cinema. Have you seen it? This was also probably the most time I've spent drawing one puzzle; it took me like three or four days!

But I'm really happy with how it turned out, and I hope you'll like it too! Needless to say, these are not my characters; this is fan art by me. The Minions are the property of Universal Pictures (Illumination Entertainment), he said.

You can put your intelligence and powers of observation to the test with this optical illusion. To solve and enjoy a variety of other puzzles, go to Dudolf's website.