Optical Illusion: Can You Find 3 Hidden Women In 30 Seconds In This Picture Of A Man?

Optical illusion are always fun to solve and it also increases your focusing power more. Find out the three hidden women in this picture of a man

By Priyanka Munshi
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 05:18 PM IST
Minute Read
Optical Illusion: Can You Find 3 Hidden Women In 30 Seconds In This Picture Of A Man?
Image Credit: fresherslive

RECENTLY, A number of astounding and perplexing optical illusions have gained popularity, and they genuinely leave viewers perplexed. One thing is certain: solving optical illusions is always entertaining, whether they include a photo puzzle or something concealed within a painting. The main objective of solving these optical illusions is to improve your focus while also putting your observational skills to the test.

After learning about the optical illusion seen above, you'll be astounded. This image shows a man, but three women are concealed within the image.

One of the trickiest photo puzzles we have encountered in a while is this one. Only 1% of people can determine the identities of all three women within the first 30 seconds. The image in the puzzle is a man's side profile; his features are plainly visible. He is dressed in a suit and has a large nose, a hipster-like beard, and medium-length hair. Actually, it's difficult to identify all three women at once.

Also Read
5 Best Lamps That Every Book Lover Should Have Inside Their Homes
5 Best Lamps That Every Book Lover Should Have Inside Their Homes

Are you up for the challenge of finishing this brainteaser in less than 30 seconds? Now pay attention to the image below.

Because they were given only 30 seconds to find all three of the women hidden in this photograph, many internet users were baffled by their inability to do so. It doesn't really matter how closely you examine this image. So, here is a solution that will make it simple for you to find it.

Also Read
5 Best Pillowcases To Use For Acne Prone Skin
5 Best Pillowcases To Use For Acne Prone Skin

Look closely at the man's picture. Just behind his nose, you can see the first man's upside-down face. At the front and back of the man's neck, respectively, are the faces of the second and third ladies. The faces that are hidden are circled in the image below in case you are still unable to find them.

Look closely at the man's silhouette. Just beneath his nose, you will notice that the first face is reversed. The faces of the second and third women can be seen at the front and back of the man's neck. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.