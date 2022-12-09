Optical Illusion: A Royal Bengal Tiger? Think Again! This 2-Minute Long Clip Will Blow Your Mind

NOWADAYS, OPTICAL illusions can be found everywhere on social media, and when it comes to solving them, internet users scrunch their faces. One of the best things about fixing illusions is that it significantly boosts focus capacity. In addition, it also contributes to the development of a more skilled mind. Any type of optical illusion is possible, including puzzles, paintings, brainteasers, and visual illusions. Here is yet another fascinating and stunning optical illusion that we have in store for you.

Anand Mahindra, who uses social media extensively to find brilliant and creative people, recently

He just released a video of actors dressed as animals putting on a breathtaking performance. On his official Twitter account, Anand Mahindra posted a clip from the TV programme "France's Got Talent." One of the performers is dressed as an owl for the opening scene and is seated on a fake rock. The subject then extends her arms to dazzle the audience before the camera pans to another subject who creates a similar illusion.

The show also includes a lion, who subsequently reveals himself to be one of the performers who was dressed as the animal and squatted on stage. When the four performers come together toward the end to form a tiger that even lets out a roar, he captioned the video, "Fantastic. Friday in the Forest. Wait for the last one.."

Fantastic. #Friday in the Forest. Wait for the last one… pic.twitter.com/puTdrKTlMW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 9, 2022

The video quickly went viral after being shared on the Twitter account, with over 1.3 lakh views.After seeing the clip, viewers were very shocked.

Anand Mahindra never misses an opportunity to showcase some of the most creative and brilliant people on his social media accounts. Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of an electric multi-rider passenger car that a young man from rural India had built. The six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw is reportedly priced at Rs 12,000 and has a 150-km range, according to the man in the video. The guy added that charging the car just takes 10 minutes.