New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jagran New Media's Health and lifestyle portal Onlymyhealth.com on Thursday will host the 1st Edition of The HealthCare Heroes Awards. Through the help of this programme, the Onlymyhealth.com will recognise the honour those people who have been on frontlines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The ceremony, which will be held virtually, will be attended by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan, Professor Priya Abraham ( Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune), Professor Ramanan Laxminarayanan (Director, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington, D.C.), Dr TS Kler ( Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute), Dr KK Aggarwal ( Former President of IMA), Dr Sandeep Nayar (Chest & Respiratory Disease Specialist) and Swati Bathwal (Public Health Nutritionist).

Speaking about this event, Megha Mamgain, the head of Jagran New Media's Health and lifestyle verticals, said that their main aim is to honour those individuals and frontline workers who have gone beyond the 'call of duty' and tried to spread a message of hope and positivity in India amid the fears of the coronavirus crisis.

"In this no-contact, all virtual event, we endeavour to celebrate and showcase the hard work and service of the many silent but resilient corona-warriors. In these tough times, positive stories and genuine work is what needs to make headlines- and that is our aim through this initiative," she said.

What about the awards that will be given to corona warriors?

The Onlymyhealth.com will honour and award the individuals in four main categories: 'Breakthrough Innovations', 'Beyond the call of duty', 'COVID Heroes' and 'Awareness Warriors'. These four categories will be divided into 3 subcategories.

