New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To honour the Corona Warriors who have played a crucial role during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Jagran New Media's Health and lifestyle portal Onlymyhealth.com on Thursday organised the HealthCare Heroes Awards 2020.

The main aim of the event, which was attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, was to share positive stories of resilient people and organisations who are fighting the pandemic and trying to make a difference in the country.

Here's the complete list of winners of HealthCare Heroes Awards 2020:

Breakthrough Innovations awards:

1. Save Life Foundation wins the award for Breakthrough Innovations - Technology Category

The Save Life Foundation has developed two original smart technologies that optimised ambulance deployments and integrated additional emergency vehicles into the system. The developed tool that analyses total patient call volumes and ambulance response times to optimize ambulance deployment plans.

2. TRUENAT by Molbio Diagnostic bags the award for Breakthrough Innovations - Testing Category

Molbio Diagnostics has developed a COVID-19 testing machine - the Truenat Beta CoV for carrying out coronavirus tests. "Truenat has been designed to be a point of care platform that can be run on demand, as samples come in, for quick delivery of results thus helping in initiating timely, appropriate therapy and reducing patient loss to follow-up," said Shiva Sriram, National Sales Manager of Molbio Diagnostics to Onlymyhealth.com.

3. Innaccel wins the award for Breakthrough Innovation - Patient Care Category

Innaccel has developed a tool that could help the country reduce coronavirus deaths. It has developed a non-invasive ventilation system COVID-19 patients to Saans Pro and CPAP patient interface-Saans Helmet. "With over 95,000 deaths due to COVID-19, India’s healthcare system is under severe strain. Hospitals across India are scrambling to find adequate breathing support equipment," Siraj Dhanani, Founder and CEO of InnAccel told OnlyMyHealth.com.

Beyond the call of duty awards:

1. Dr Susheel Bindroo wins the award for Beyond The Call Of Duty - Doctors Category

During the pandemic, Dr Susheel Bindroo witnessed the surging coronavirus cases in Mumbai and thus offered his services to Jaslok Hospital in the city. He travelled to Mumbai from Delhi worked for 24/7 to treat COVID-19 patients. "I was the face of Jaslok Hospital’s COVID-19 management. When my family realised I was treating COVID-19 patients they got worried and emotional. But I told them that I’m a warrior and God has given me a chance to make a difference," Dr Bindroo said.

2. Ms Nayana Vartak wins the award for Beyond The Call Of Duty - Paramedics

Nayana Varthak, who is a nurse Mumbai, went beyond the call of duty and worder tiredlessly through day and night to help COVID-19 patients. "Thank you so much for the award our team is a huge support for each other," she said.

3. Vangala Ramakrishna bags the award for Beyond The Call Of Duty - Frontline warriors

Vangala Ramakrishna is another COVID warrior who travelled 1500 kilometers to help those in need and collected testing samples for the deadly infection. "I thought this was another opportunity to prove myself, as this is not the first time I have worked during an outbreak," he told Onlymyhealth.com.

COVID Heroes:

1. Sukhibhava Foundation wins the award for COVID Heroes - Rural HealthCare

Sukhibhava Foundation has started a campaign to de-stigmatise menstruation in communities shifted became focussed as the coronavirus pandemic began. They made people aware for menstruation and helped women to ensure hygiene.

2. Dr Binish Desai bags the award for COVID Heroes - Youth Icons

During these unprecedented times, Dr Binish Desai bagged an idea and decided to collect single-use masks, head cover and non-woven PPE kits to create bricks which he called P-Block 2.0. Through his innovation, Dr Desai had tackled a crisis that could have led to human and environmental risk.

3. Team Khaana Chahiye wins the award for COVID Heroes - Unsung Heroes

A lot of people were left were struggling to get proper food during this crisis. Thus, team Khaana Chahiye launched an initiative and started delivering 1200 meals to migrants and those in need during this crisis.

Awareness Warriors:

1. Tara & Appa bags the award for Awareness Warriors - Best Out of the Box idea

Due to the coronavirus crisis, a lot of fake news had started spreading all across social media and thus, team Tara and Appa started people making people aware of the misinformation by a puppet show. They also launched a puppet series 'Tara Hai Taiyar' to make people aware of the misinformation regarding the coronavirus crisis.

2. Dr Joelene Fernandes and Dr Jorson Fernandes win the award for Awareness Warriors - Most Impact

Dr Joelene Fernandes and Dr Jorson Fernandes -- who father-daughter duo -- are making people aware across the country how simple preventative measures like hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing can stop the deadly coronavirus from spreading.

3. Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan wins the award for Awareness Warriors - Hoax Busters

Dr Pavithra Venkatagopalan, who is a self-confessed "nerd", is busting fake news around the pandemic. From organising Facebook lives to holding virtual conferences, Dr Venkatagopalan has been at the forefront of India's battle against coronavirus pandemic and is trying hard to remove the misconceptions about the virus in India.

Speaking at the event, Megha Mamgain, Jagran New Media's head for Health and lifestyle verticals, said that the HealthCare Heroes Awards 2020 aims to remind about those heroes who are working relentlessly during this pandemic, adding that its "an initiative to honour corona warriors and heroes".

"Someday we will look back at the pandemic and we will say that we have conquered it but with all humility, let us remember that the road to tomorrow will be paved by the hard work of these heroes," she said.

Meanwhile, Jagran New Media's Chief Executive Officer Mr Bharat Gupta thanked Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for attending the event and said, "Health Care Heroes Awards is a campaign dedicated for corona warriors and these champions of change".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma