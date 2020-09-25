The HealthCare Heroes awards is an attempt in the direction to salute these ‘Corona-Warriors’.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Jagran New Media’s Health and lifestyle portal, Onlymyhealth.com is all set to host the first edition of The HealthCare Heroes Awards on October 8th, 2020. In this virtual ceremony, OnlyMyHealth.com aims to recognize, applaud and honour individuals and institutions that have been on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic in the country.

The outbreak of Covid-19 engulfed the entire nation in anxiety and fear. Amidst these testing times, positive stories of resilient people and organizations who are fighting the pandemic need to make headlines. The HealthCare Heroes awards is an attempt in the direction to salute these 'Corona-Warriors'.

Bringing this major virtual event especially in such unprecedented times, Megha Mamgain, Head - Jagran New Media -Health and lifestyle verticals, said “The 1st edition of HealthCare Heroes Awards will recognize new Indian heroes who are braving the global pandemic to help individuals, communities and the healthcare industry with innovations & initiatives. In this no-contact, all virtual event, we endeavour to celebrate & showcase the hard work and service of the many silent but resilient corona-warriors. In these tough times, positive stories and genuine work is what needs to make headlines- and that is our aim through this initiative.”

In order to salute the efforts of those who have contributed greatly during these time, a separate microsite has been created with all the details https://www.onlymyhealth.com/events/healthcare-heroes-awards

There are 4 main categories: ‘Breakthrough Innovations’, ‘Beyond the call of duty’, ‘Covid Heroes’, ‘Awareness Warriors’. These categories are further divided into 3 sub categories. Breakthrough Innovations will look at top nominations in Technology, Testing and Patient Care.

The category ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ puts focus on Doctors, Paramedics & Frontline warriors. Under ‘Covid Heroes’, Rural HealthCare, Youth Icons & Unsung Heroes will be celebrated. In the ‘Awareness Warriors’ category, nominations are under the subcategories of Best Out of the Box idea, Most Impact and Hoax Busters. Apart from these, special Editorial Choice Awards will also be given away. This year the nominations have been editorially chosen.

The winner in each sub category will be chosen by a special jury. The Jury panel boasts of names like Prof Ramanan Laxminarayanan (Director, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington, D.C.) Prof Priya Abraham ( Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune), Dr TS Kler ( Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute), Dr KK Aggarwal ( Former President of IMA), Dr Sandeep Nayar (Chest & Respiratory Disease Specialist) Swati Bathwal (Public Health Nutritionist) and Megha Mamgain ( Head, Health & Lifestyle at Jagran New Media). Public votes will have a 25% impact on choosing the winners.

The event is sponsored by Sanat - Schwabe India as Category Sponsor and supported by Naturamore, Cipla and Mahindra XP Plus, with Wet & Dry as Gifting Partner.

About Jagran New Media

Jagran New Media is the digital wing of the Jagran Prakashan Limited - India's leading media and communications group with interests spanning across Print, OOH, Activations, Radio and Digital. Jagran New Media creates and publishes online news and information content - which informs, educates and helps users to take better life decisions. Currently, Jagran New Media has a reach of over 99 Million users (Comscore, MMX Multi-Platform; July 2020, News-Information Category).

