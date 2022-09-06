Onam Pookalam 2022: From Tulasi To Chethi, Flowers To Use For Making Colourful Rangoli Designs

The 10-day auspicious festival of Onam, also known as Thiruvonam, which is more prominently celebrated across Kerala, brings together the abundance of colours celebrated with great fervour and joy. Onam 2022 is a Harvest festival which commemorates the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali to the state. According to the Malayalam calendar, this 10-day long festival comes in the month of 'Chingam' on 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam which falls in late August or early September.

The 10-day-long festival is very auspicious and every day holds its significance. The first day is known as Attam, followed by Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam, which is the last day of the festival.

Like other Hindu festivals, Onam celebrations also include the making of rangolis known as Onam Pookalam. The Onam Pookalam is made round in shape and filled with complex detailing of colourful flower petals. The rangoli made on the first day of Onam is known as 'Athapoo', which is made using Athapookalam flowers. Similarly, different designs of rangolis are made using a wide variety of flowers on different days of Onam.

Below are the kinds of flowers used for Pookalam during the Onam festivities:

1. Tulasi

Tulasi is a green colour serene flower which is an intrinsic part of the Onam festivities. It makes the rangoli look impressive and radiant.

2. Chemparathy

Also known as Hibiscus or shoe flower, they add bright sights to the rangoli. Red is known to be a very auspicious colour in festivities which makes this flower have its essence.

3. Thumba

Also known as Ceylon Slitwort, it is a white flower which depicts the true essence of Onam. These flowers are used for the pookalam on the first day, 'Attam'.

4. Chethi

Chethi also known as the flame of woods is recognised as the official Onam flower because of its red colour. The flower, which is used to make the rangoli rings, makes the design look extravagantly elegant.

5. Mandaram

These are white-coloured flowers that are frequently used in Kerela for Onam pookalam because of their large size petals and fresh-smelling perfume which adds to the beauty of the rangoli.

6. Jamanthi

The Marigold flowers, also known as Jamanthi, are widely used flowers in Onam pookalam. The speciality of these flowers is that they come in a variety of colours such as yellow, red, white and orange. It is known as the flowers of happiness and colours. It makes the rangoli dazzling by adding colours to it.