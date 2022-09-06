Onam 2022: Vallamkali, Aranmula To Payippad; All You Need To Know About Famous Kerala Boat Races

The festival of Onam is an annual Malayali harvest festival which falls in August or early September every year. The festival is celebrated to mark the homecoming of the Demon King, Mahabali to his state. The 10-day-long festival, this year, began on August 30 and will culminate on September 8, 2022. The festival is majorly celebrated in Kerala.

The festival includes a wide range of cultural events which mark the Malayalam New year. One such event witnessed during the Onam festival is the famous Boat race. Boat racing is one of the most popular cultural attractions in Kerala during the Onam festival. The breathtaking races with the wooden boats set the festivities on fire.

Here are some famous boat races during the Onam festival that you can enjoy:

1. Vallamkali Boat Race

Vallamkali or Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali is a classic boat race in Kerala held during Onam festivities. It is one of the oldest and most prominent boat races that take place on the day of Uthrittashi asterism. It includes paddled long boats and snake boats. The finest time to witness the Vallamkali boat race is from August to October in Kerala. The beautifully decorated boats racing through the water serve as a treat to the eyes.

2. Kumarakom Boat Race

The Kumarakom boat race, also known as the Sree Narayana Jayanthi boat race takes place in Vembanad lake, a prime place of Kerala Backwaters which is at a distance of 1 km from the Kumarakom bus station. This race is held every year in September during Onam. The boat race is conducted to honour the arrival of Sri Narayana Guru who inaugurated the Kumara Mangalam temple in 1903. The race celebrates the memory of that visit. Boats of different sizes participate in the event including the snake boats. The focus of the Kumarakom race is the Iruttukuthi which is around 50 oarsmen row. The winning Iruttukuthi gets the Sree Narayana Ever Rolling Trophy.

3. Payippad Jalotsavam

The Payippad boat race is one of the oldest boat races in Kerala. It is a three-day water festival held in the festive season of Onam and is organized in Payippad Lake of Kerala. This boat race is carried for three days after Thiruvonam. The venue becomes a tourist attraction during the race. People come together irrespective of their caste/religion to participate in the race with large snake boats.

4. Aranmula Boat Race

The Aranmula boat race takes place from August to September in Aranmula near Sri Parthasarathy Temple which is dedicated to Lord Krishna and Arjuna in Kerala. The Palliyodams which are unique boats that hold special admiration is used in the Aranmula boat race. The Palliyodams are decorated with golden lace and are accompanied by 4 rowers and singers. It is known for its splendour and antiquity.