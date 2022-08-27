Onam 2022: Try These 8 Delicious Recipes For Onam Sandhya Feast

The harvest festival is drawing near. The Onam Festival, which commemorates the mythical King Mahabali's return home, takes place in the Malay month of Chingam (Aug.–Sep.). Onam will be observed from August 30 to September 8 this year.

The festival's main attraction is an extravagant feast known as the Onam Sadhya or Onam Sadya, in addition to fresh floral displays and action-packed boat racing. Onam Sadhya, which translates to "banquet" in Malayalam, is a delectable multi-course vegetarian meal with over 24 dishes served on a banana leaf. Without using any silverware, Onam Sadhya is typically consumed while seated on the floor. To make your family's very own unique Onam Sadhya, we delved through our recipe collection and came up with some simple Onam recipes that you can make at your home. Let’s check them out!

Avial: A typical dish in Kerala cuisine, Tamil cuisine, and Udupi cuisine is avial. It is a thick combination of veggies and coconut that has been spiced with curry leaves and coconut oil. A vital component of the Sadya, the vegetarian feast of the Keralite people, is avial.

Rice Puttu: Kerala's most well-known and traditional morning meal, puttu, is made with rice flour and coconut. Puttu is typically served with kadala curry or with sugar, pazham, and yellow banana.

Pumpkin Erissery: Pumpkin, cowpeas, and coconut are used to make Pumpkin Erisseri, a mild curry with mildly sweet flavours. It is a typical Keralan dish offered throughout Onam Sadya. It can be eaten with rice and sambar, but steamed rice brings out the greatest flavours.

Varutharacha Sambhar: In south India, sambar is an extremely well-known meal. Varutharacha Sambar differs considerably from the others in that it involves roasting the coconut until it turns brown.

Lady’s Finger Curry: In Kerala, lady's finger curry is a must-have side dish at any large feast. Khichdi can be served on your plate throughout any customary occasion in Kerala, from birthdays to religious holidays. Yogurt is also utilized to make the khichdi with Lady’s finger.

Banana Chips: Slices of dry or deep-fried bananas are used to make banana chips. They can be deep fried in oil and spices for a salty and/or spicy flavour, or they can be sprinkled in sugar or honey for a sweet or salty, and/or spicy flavour.

Unni Appam: A little circular snack known as an "unni appam" is prepared from fried rice, jaggery, banana, roasted sesame seeds, roasted coconut pieces, ghee, and cardamom powder. Other appam versions are made with jackfruit preserves rather than a banana. Keralans love to munch on it!

Vegetable Rasam: Rasam, is a South Indian soup that is usually made using tamarind sauce as a base with tomato, cumin, chili peppers, and other spices as a flavoring. Add any desired vegetables along with the lentils that have been steamed. These days, the necessary ingredients are all blended and ground in advance to create rasam powder, which is sold in stores.

Impress your family and friends by creating your own Onam Sadhya feast with these wonderful recipes!