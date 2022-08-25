Onam 2022: Know Date, Time And Significance Of The Auspicious Festival

Onam is one of the most auspicious and biggest festivals celebrated across Kerala. Also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, this festival is celebrated annually between August and September. The festival of Onam is celebrated with great zeal and pomp among the Malayalis. This year, it will be celebrated on August 30, 2022, and will continue till September 8 because it commences on Atham day and continues for the next 10 days till Thiruvonam day.

As per the Solar calendar, Onam is celebrated in Chingam month when Nakshatra Thiruvonam prevails in this month.

Onam is a rice harvest festival. During this 10-day long festival, the people use to wake up early in the morning and wore new clothes known as ‘Onakkodi’. Women of the house make different types of floral designs or rangoli, known as ‘pookkalam’. And several rice dishes are prepared for this festival known as ‘Onam Sadya’.

Onam 2022: Significance

Onam is celebrated to honour the demon King Mahabali, a kind-hearted and much-loved demon. As per traditional mythology, King Mahabali defeated the Gods and ruled the three worlds, Akasha Lok, Prithvi Lok and Pataal Lok.

However, Lord Vishnu's avatar of Brahmin dwarf Vamana defeated the King. When Mahabali asked Vamana regarding his wishes, to which he replied, "three pieces of land". As soon as Mahabali granted Vamana's wish, he started growing, covering Akash and Pataal Lok. When he was about to take the third land, the King of the demon offered his head. Seeing this, Lord Vishnu got impressed and granted his wish to visit his kingdom during Onam. As per belief, it was during this month he returned to Kerala during the festival.