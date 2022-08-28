Onam 2022: From Onam Sadhya To Pulikali; Events That Take Place During The Festival

Onam 2022 is around the corner and preparations for the auspicious festival have begun. The people of Kerala celebrate Onam, every year in August and September. Onam is also known as the 10-day harvest celebration which begins in the Malayalam year Kollavarshamis. The state's most well-liked festival and also a significant harvest festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The Chingam, or first month, of the Malayalam calendar, begins with Onam. The event honours Vishnu's Vamana avatar's appearance and the mythical King Mahabali's subsequent return home. Onam festivities begin on Atham day and last for 10 days till Thiruvonam day, which is also the most auspicious day of the festival.

In various Hindu calendars, Atham Nakshatra is referred to as Hasta Nakshatra. Onam celebrations will start on August 30 (Tuesday) and end on September 8 (Thursday) this year. The six activities that take place during the festival are listed below:

Pulikali, or the "Tiger Dance"

On the fourth day of the Onam festival, this folk dance style is presented. On this day, devotees dress up as tigers by painting their faces and bodies with stripes of yellow, red, and black, and dancing to the beat of udukku, thakil, and chenda, three ancient musical instruments.

Onam Sadhya (The Main Course)

At the Onam festival, this particular traditional feast is made and served on a banana leaf. It has more than 24 things, and there are occasionally up to 64 dishes. It is usually prepared using seasonal vegetables like yam, cucumber, ash gourd, and others to capture the spirit of the season.

Folk Dance

Without traditional folk music and dance, no celebration is complete. The women of Kerala perform the highly well-liked traditional dance known as Kaikottikali or Thiruvathirakali. The main occasions for this group dance are Onam and Thiruvathira. Women of all ages dance flawlessly while immersing themselves in the occasion's atmosphere.

Pooklam (Rangoli Made Up of Flowers)

Using fresh flowers, this floral floor decoration is made. In Malayalam, "Poo" denotes a flower and "Kolam" denotes a pattern. The concept of unity is symbolized by this floral carpet. During the Onam festival, it is considered lucky to prepare Pookalam, also known as "Aththa-Poo."

Tripunithura Athachamayam

Athachamayam is a cultural festival that offers the rare chance to practically observe all of Kerala's indigenous art forms. It's a lavish ceremony that ushers in the Onam Festival. Every year, this fabled ritual honouring the victory of the King of Kochi is witnessed in Thripunithura, a town close to Kochi. The King and his attendants are represented by a spectacular parade. Caparisoned elephants, floats, musical groups, and a range of folk arts are also there to accompany it.

Vallamkali (The Grand Boat Race)

One of Kerala's oldest and most prestigious boat races, the Aranmula Boat Race, or Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali, is a grand event that takes place on the day of the Uthrittathi asterism. Vallamkali is a popular form of paddle racing. The boat races are what really make the Onam festival beautiful.