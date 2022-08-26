Onam 2022: Flower Rangoli Ideas To Decorate Your Home On This Festival

Onam is a Hindu festival celebrated by the people of Kerala. This year, the festival will commence on August 30 and will be continued till September 8.

The day of Onam is decided as per the Solar calendar and is observed in Chingam month on Malayalam Solar Calendar.

The festival commemorates the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Vishnu and the subsequent home coming of the legendary Emperor Mahabali. Onam celebrates the Asura King Mahabali's annual visit from Patala (the underworld). On Thiruvonam day, Asura King Mahabali is believed to visit every Malayali home and meet his people.

The day is celebrated with great zeal across the state and people during the festival decorate their homes. One of the most popular home decor themes for the festival is flowers. People make flower rangoli at the entrance of the house to create a festive aura.

So, if you are having a tough time finding designs for your rangoli, here are some beautiful and simple designs to make your task easy.

1. You can always make this simple flower rangoli that itself resembles a flower. You can use flowers like marigold, and rose and make patterns. Make the outline with one flower and use the other one for filling it inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flower Rangoli (@flowerrangoli)

2. Peacock designs are so beautiful and never go out of trend. This rangoli is not only easy to make but will also give uniqueness to your rangoli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flower Rangoli (@flowerrangoli)

3. You can also use coloured rice along with the flowers as you will get many different colours. You can also use leaves and combine it with the petals of flowers to create a beautiful pattern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flower Rangoli (@flowerrangoli)

4. You can just make this circle design using different colourful flowers. It always look beautiful and also saves time. If you were too busy with preparations, you can go for this last moment design.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha Beniwal (@home_feelit)

5. Lights always give a vibrant look to your rangoli. You can decorate your rangoli with dia or candles. There are many colourful candles that are available in the market.