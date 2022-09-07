Onam 2022: Different Types Of Kerala Kasavu Sarees To Wear On Thiruvonam

With the ongoing triumphant festivities, the people of Kerala are in high merriment of Onam. Onam is an annual cultural harvest festival which celebrates the homecoming of Mythical King Mahabali who ruled Kerala. Amidst the 10 days of this festival, Thiruvonam, the last of Onam, will be celebrated on September 8. With the exciting cultural activities alongside, one of the astounding parts of the celebrations is how the women dress up for the festival of Onam, especially while dancing and singing folk songs.

It is distinctive and prepossessing. The eminent Kasavu saree is worn by women to celebrate Onam. Kasavu is a hand-knit saree which transpires to be the finest traditional sarees worn by the women of Kerala. Let's dive into the types of Kasavu sarees to help you look elegant on Thiruvonam:

1. The Kerala Cotton Kasavu Saree

Cotton fabrics are always convenient to wear and very comfortable. They are super easy to drape and maintain and can be worn throughout the day.

2. The Mixed Fabric Kerala Kasavu Saree with monograms

This saree type is a hyped one. With variations in fabrics and multiple designs to choose from, you can upgrade your fashion statement with this mixed fabric Kasavu saree with designs. From modern patterns to contemporary, you can select designs of your choice for the saree.

3. The Extensive Embroidery Silk Kerala Kasavu Saree

Made with the strongest fabric, the Silk Kasavu saree ensures it leaves a statement with elegance. This saree is made of pure silk and is very gentle on the skin. The shining property of silk enhances the beauty of this saree.

4. Kerala Kasavu Saree with Simplified Borders

This is a simple yet extraordinary Kasavu saree with artistic borders. The borders range from traditional patterns with thin golden borders known as Zari. This saree type ensures that you look out of the box.

5. Modern Kasavu Saree

The traditional designs of Kasavu sarees have evolved into simple sarees. Now, Kerala women prefer a single-piece saree. These single-piece sarees are designed keeping in mind the comfortability and modernity of the women.