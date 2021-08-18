Onam 2021: It is celebrated to honour demon King Mahabali, a kind-hearted and much-loved demon. As per belief, it was during this month he returned to Kerala during the festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam 2021 is one of the most popular and important festivals in Kerala. Also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, this festival is celebrated annually between August and September. This year, it will be celebrated on August 21, 2021. However, the festivities began on August 12 and will continue till September 23, 2021, that is, it commences on Atham day and continues for the next 10 days till Thiruvonam day.

As per the Solar calendar, Onam is celebrated in Chingam month when Nakshatra Thiruvonam prevails in this month.

Onam 2021 Date & Time

Onam 2021 Date - Saturday, August 21, 2021

Onam Nakshathram Begins - 09:25 PM on August 20, 2021

Onam Nakshathram Ends - 08:22 PM on August 21, 2021

Onam 2021: Significance

Onam is a harvest festival of Kerala, which is mainly celebrated by Malayali speaking natives. It is celebrated to honour demon King Mahabali, a kind-hearted and much-loved demon. As per belief, it was during this month he returned to Kerala during the festival.

As per Vaishnava mythology, King Mahabali defeated the Gods and ruled the three worlds, Akasha Lok, Prithvi Lok and Pataal Lok. However, he was one of the kindest demons and was also loved by his people. Seeing this, Gods got insecure, and they requested Lord Vishnu to access control over King Mahabali.

Lord Vishnu accepted their request and took an avatar of Brahmin dwarf avatar Vamana, the fifth avatar. When King Mahabali asked Vamana regarding his wishes, to which he replied, "three pieces of land". As soon as Mahabali granted Vamana's wish, he started growing, covering Akash and Pataal Lok. When he was about to take the third land, the King of the demon offered his head. Seeing this, Lord Vishnu got impressed and granted his wish to visit his kingdom during Onam.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv