Onam is starting from August 21 this year. On this day most households opt for a vegetarian lunch especially on the first, second and third Onam. Scroll down to know more about the special Malayalam festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Foodies cutting across social and racial divides have a lot to cheer this Onam, the state festival of Kerala starting this weekend. It is the traditional harvest festival which lasts for four to 10 days. Hindu mythology and scriptures say the festival marks the return of the King Mahabali to his home from his kingdom of Patala where he was banished by Lord Vishnu in a battle.

What is Sadhya?

As Onam is a harvest festival, at the core of the festival is a sumptuous feast called Sadhya. Irrespective of caste, creed or religion, practically every household in Kerala, the one common thing is the traditional vegetarian 26-dish Onam Sadhya which is a feast during lunch time.

The mouth-watering lunch includes chips, pappads, various preparation of vegetables, a good number of pickles both sweet and sour, the traditional aviyal, sambar, dal served along with a small quantity of ghee, rasam, two different preparations of buttermilk, a chutney powder prepared from grated coconut and not to mention a series of payasams eaten either straight or mixed with a ripe small plantain.

How to eat

The only way that the sadhya becomes complete is when it's eaten from the plantain leaf, with hands. The meal adds to a perfect 10 out of 10 if its eaten seated on the floor, which, has now become a rarity and has been the real tradition of old times. The 26-dish lunch is served on the leaf in a very strict order and there is an order for serving the curries poured on to the rice, too.

Tradition and clothes

Onam also brings out sartorial changes to practically every Keralite and eating the lunch in it, is another feature of the day. While the ladies prefer to wear the traditional set, mundu, it almost looks like the saree, which is a single-piece dress, the younger ones are mostly spotted in the now rarely seen, the traditional skirt (pavada) and blouse. And not to be left out, most men prefer to wear the mundu (dhoti).

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal