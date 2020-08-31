Onam 2020: Homemade recipes for Kerela's biggest festival, try now.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam is a 10-day long event that is celebrated in Kerela with delicious cuisines. This special cuisine is 24-dishes sensational multi-course cuisine served on Banana leaf and termed as Onam Sadya or Onam Sadhya. Onam Sandya is a Malayalam word which means ‘Grand Meal’. On this day, people of Kerela decorate their houses, temples, make Onam Sandya. welcome King Mahabali. So, to impress King Mahabali you can make some delicious homemade Onam Sadya dishes.

Kerela Olan Recipe: Padhus Kitchen

Preparation

Step-1: Soak black-eyed peas overnight and pressure cook with a little salt for 2 whistles. Keep it aside.

Step-2: Peel and chop both ash gourd and pumpkin into medium-sized pieces.

Step-3: Extract coconut milk from half a coconut or use ready-made coconut milk. If using store-bought coconut milk, dilute it with water for thin coconut milk. Check out how to extract coconut milk in detail.

Method

Step-1: Cook both ash gourd and pumpkin along with slit green chilies and salt needed in thin coconut milk.

Step-2: Once it is cooked, add thick coconut milk, cooked cowpeas (vanpayar) and cook over low flame for 5-6 minutes and switch off the heat. (Do not boil too much after adding 1 st or thick coconut milk)

Step-3: Add curry leaves and drizzle raw coconut oil on top.

Step-4: Yummy Kerala Olan is ready to be served.

Note: If you want a slightly thick Olan, then add only 1/4 cup thick, 1st coconut milk.

Rasam Recipe: Pepper Bowl

For Preparing: Soak tamarind in half a cup of water for about 20 minutes. Hint: the longer the soaking time, easier to extract.

Extract tamarind juice with about 8 cups of water and remove all the impurities by sieving.

For grinding: We need 1 tsp of pepper, 1 tsp of cumin seeds and 2 garlic pods. And grind it coarsely.

Add 1 tomato(chopped) on the same grinder container. And run the machine for about 30 seconds, until tomatoes ground coarsely. Hint: Generally, tomatoes are mashed up by hand, but nowadays tomatoes which we get need a machine to mash them up.

Posted By: Srishti Goel