Onam 2020: Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities have extended their warm wishes to the fans on a special occasion.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in Kerela for the welcoming of King Mahabali. Onam is a 10-day long festival where the devotees decorate the temples, houses, play folk songs and prepare delicious Onam Sadya. This year, the state could not organize the boat-race and other events due to coronavirus but they have enjoyed the festival in full swing. Bollywood celebs also extended their wishes to the fans and shared their pictures in amazing traditional outfits. Some have also shared a picture of the traditional cuisine of Kerela’s biggest festival.

Malaika Arora’s Onam celebration can make you feel jealous as her dinner table is decorated with a complete Onam Sadhya. Malaika shared a picture with her mother and sister Amrita Arora, she wrote, “Our table is set ... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread Onam Sadya.”

T 3644 - Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala .. pic.twitter.com/0Oq1kNxM83 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan extended his warm wishes on the festival, he wrote, “Happy Onam .. the harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.”

Onam Ashamsakal...

Wishing you all a very Happy Onam🙏🌻🌼🌸🌺🌹🌷

May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives.

Namaskaaram🙏#Onam2020 #HappyOnam #FestivalsOfIndia #HarvestFestival #blessed #gratitude pic.twitter.com/5EOlFMxUda — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) August 31, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, “Onam Ashamsakal... Wishing you all a very Happy.. May this auspicious and colourful festival bring in a bountiful amount of blessings, love, and peace into your lives. Namaskaaram.”

Music composer AR Rahman wrote, “May the colours and joy of Onam fill your home and heart with peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Onam!”

View this post on Instagram Happy, safe and a wonderful Onam to everyone!! A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) onAug 30, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

Popular actor Mammootty shared a 1-minute video to extend his warm wishes on the occasion of Onam, caption reads “Happy, safe and a wonderful Onam to everyone.”

Many popular Mollywood and Bollywood actors including Aadhi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Adah Sharma, Dhanush, Anupama Parameswaran, Mahesh Babu, Prachi Tehlan and others extend their heartfelt wishes.

