New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam, a major harvest festival, will be celebrated with great fervour across Kerala from Saturday, August 22 onwards this year. According to the Malayali calendar, celebration of Onam is observed every year during the first month of Chingam (August-September) for a period of ten days.

The festival falls during the harvest season and is celebrated with a diverse range of activities such as boat races, cultural programs, sports competitions, dance events, martial arts.

History and Significance of Onam celebrations

The festival honours the homecoming of King Mahabali, the grandson of Prahlada. According to Vaishnava mythology, King Mahabali defeated the Gods and began ruling over all three worlds. Mahabali was a demon, though was loved by people because of his generosity and kind-heartedness. The Gods got insecure about the popularity of the demon king and so, they asked help from Lord Vishnu.

Vishnu took the avatar – his fifth – of a dwarf boy called Vamana and approached Mahabali. The king asked the boy what he wished for, to which Vamana responded, “three pieces of land”

Vamana grew to an enormous size and covered everything Mahabali ruled over in just two paces. When Lord Vishnu was about to take his third pace, King Mahabali offered his own head to step on — an act that Vishnu accepted as evidence of Mahabali’s devotion. Vishnu granted him a boon, by which Mahabali could visit his kingdom and people every year during Onam festivities.

Rituals of Onam

The festival is celebrated over a period of ten days, beginning with Atham and concluding with Thiruvonam. The remaining eight days in between are sequentially known as Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam.

The celebrations include a range of activities such as Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance). The Atham day is marked with the start of festivities at Vamanamoorthy Thrikkakara temple in Kochi.

This year, the people of Kerala have been asked to celebrate the festival at their homes and use locally available flowers for the traditional floral carpet due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja