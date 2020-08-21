New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam is one of the most awaited festivals celebrated in the state of Kerela. It begins with the Thriruvonam Nakshatram that prevails in the month of Chingam. It is the time when Kerela celebrates the harvesting after the monsoon season and homecoming of the demon king Mahabali. People celebrate this 10-day long festival with full joy and happiness. This Year, Onam will begin on August 22 i.e, Antham and will end on September 2 which is called Thiru. Read on to know about Date, Time and how to celebrate Onam.

Important Dates of Onam

Onam is a 10-day long festival following different rituals each day. This year, it will begin on August 22 and it end on September 2. The first day of the Onam festival is celebrated as Antham, it is believed that king Mahabali had decided to come back to his kindom on this day. To celebrate his return, people if Kerela decorate the homes, temples and other places with flowers.

After that, Atham is followed by Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakham, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, Thiruvonam, Avvittom and then it ends with forth Onam, Chatayam. However, people celebrate post Onam for the next few days by hosting snake boat race and other activities.

How to celebrate?

The festival of Onam showcases the culture, colours and heritage of the state of Kerela. During this 10-long festival, people seemed boost up with energy and enthusiastic to play trumpets, drums perform their traditional dances. People organize ‘Vallamkali’ which is a famous boat race, lighten up their house, add floral decoration at the temples, they also make huge and adorable rangoli. To make Onam more special people cook the traditional feast ‘Onasadya’. Onam is one of the most anticipated festivals of Kerela and hence people celebrate it to the fullest.

Posted By: Srishti Goel