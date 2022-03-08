New Delhi | Mallika Mehzabeen: Shattering the shackles of patriarchy, women, in the contemporary era, are achieving their desired goals, dreams and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men. Daily, we see women wearing different hats as professional workers, caretakers, hawkers in the train, or vegetable vendors, proving that their ability to work in every field is far greater than assumed.

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish," said former US First Lady Michelle Obama and the sheer will of women to be at equal standards with men proves her quote true. As we see in our daily lives, women can play many roles. From being a mother to a daughter, a wife, a sister, a boss in the office, a coworker or a friend, women leave no stone unturned when it comes to proving themselves.

To commemorate the never-dying spirit of women, every year, International Women's Day is observed on March 8. People pay tribute to the grit, determination and courage of a woman’s capability by celebrating this day and the achievements and accomplishments made by women in social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. One of the main agendas of International Women's Day is to create awareness of gender equality and create a gender-neutral society.

However, the world majorly emphasises people working in the showbiz industry, top-notch honchos, influential intellectuals and this could be a motivating factor for millions and billions in gender. But, we forget about the unsung heroes we come across in our day-to-day lives, including rickshaw pullers, domestic help, caretakers, vegetable vendors and many others.

To highlight the real struggle of life and the efforts these unsung heroes put to live their life, I spoke to several hawkers in trains, vegetable vendors, maids and security guards. As compared to the struggles we, as privileged humans of the society, face are much less than the struggles of these hardworking yet underachieved individuals who never earn an accolade from us.





I salute the tenacity of these train hawkers moving from one compartment to another, brushing against people, hearing lewd comments, still fighting for their means of substance. Apart from these train hawkers, we should also not forget someone who challenges the challenges of earning bread for their family and performs the testing duty as security guards, usually a bastion of men.

While talking to Manju, a security guard at a residential complex in Haryana's Sonipat, I realised the kind of struggle and stress she goes through daily. Manju said that being a security guard is the duty of responsibility and many times when she refuses people to enter into the complex, they hurl nasty comments and abuses at her. Every morning she covers a decent distance to reach her workplace and earns a paltry sum in which she has to fulfil the dreams of her children and manage her household expenses.

Manju is not only the one who fights every day like a warrior. Another glowing example that I found was of Meenakshi, who is a vegetable vendor in Sonipat. Proving that women are not less than men and can work shoulder to shoulder, the lady sets up her small vegetable cart every day. Meenakshi tackles different kinds of customers every day and many are less interested in buying vegetables but ogling at her body parts, yet her fighting spirit never dies.

There are many such examples like these ladies who struggle every day yet chooses not to give up. This International Women’s Day, apart from boasting the privileged, let us devote some paragraphs, a few couplets and a few headlines for the grit, determination, perseverance, endurance for the least celebrated.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen