New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: COVID-19 is, once again, spreading at a rapid pace in India, especially the newly discovered variant, Omicron. So far, the country has reported, 1.71 lakh cases, out of which Omicron cases stands at 1,892. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, said that the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent. Owing to this, several state governments have imposed restrictions by shutting down schools and colleges to night curfews.

Although the symptoms of the new variant are milder than that of the previous variant Delta, the people are getting frightened and are taking necessary precautions to keep themselves safe. People are concerned about the symptoms of Omicron, how much time does it take to appear and the recovery period after contracting the virus. As the cases are surging, here we have brought you detailed information regarding how long does it take for Omicron symptoms to show up. Check out below:

Omicron Symptoms

It has been reported that people who contracted the new variant Omicron experienced, more or less the same symptoms as witnessed in the original COVID strain, such as mild fever, scratchy throat, fatigue and body pain. Symptoms like breathlessness and loss of smell and taste visible during the Delta variant has not yet appeared in Omicron.

How long do Omicron symptoms take to appear?

Generally, if one gets infected with the original COVID-19, it takes around 5 to 6 days to show up, sometimes it can take 14 days. However, in the case of Omicron, a person can take 6 to 14 days to show up as Omicron symptoms don't appear faster than other variants.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report. Prior consultation with a doctor is advisable)

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv