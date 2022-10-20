Olive Oil For Good Hair: Read 5 Amazing Benefits of The Natural Remedy

HAIR plays an initial and important role in shaping an individual's personality. Numerous products in the market promote healthy hair. One such beneficial product is Olive Oil. Its amazing properties provide numerous health benefits to the scalp and hair. Beyond kitchen uses, olive oil is an advantageous remedy for hair care and has been used for years. From its rejuvenating properties and wonders to hair, read below some astonishing benefits of olive oil which will make you include it in your hair care.

1. Growth Booster

Olive oil promotes hair growth and hair health by preventing the hormone dihydrotestosterone from binding to the scalp. Olive oil is full of antifungal properties and provides moisture to the hair.

2. Conditioning

Oil olive is an effective moisturizer and prevents dryness on the scalp. All the necessary ingredients olive oil is made up of, provide the right nourishment and conditioning to the hair. It adds softness and strengthens hair by preserving moisture.

3. Prevents Damage

Rich in proteins, antioxidants and anti-microbial agents, olive oil provides substantial protection to the hair promoting hair growth and shine. It also helps in smoothing the broken or split ends of your hair.

4. Treats Dandruff

With the antifungal properties of olive oil, it acts as a natural conditioner and helps in treating dandruff and dryness on the scalp. Some antioxidants in olive oil reduce inflammation and irritation caused due to dandruff.

5. Polishes the Hair

Olive oil provides the required nourishment and moisture to the hair which helps the hair to become smooth and shiny. It prevents frizziness and promotes healthy and shinier hair. It contains ingredients like squalene and oleic acid that prevent split ends and increases hair elasticity.

Ways To Apply Olive Oil

1. For dry hair, heat some amount of olive oil in a pan. Apply the oil onto your hair and massage gently with your fingertips for around 10-15 minutes. Let the oil stay in your hair for another 15-20 minutes and rinse off your hair with regular shampoo and conditioner.

2. As a hair mask, you can mix a tablespoon of olive oil with avocado or egg and mix the paste thoroughly. Now, apply this mask to your hair from scalp to ends. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and rinse off with normal water.

3. As a conditioner, for smooth and shiny hair, apply olive oil to dry hair from roots to tips thoroughly. Take a towel, wet it in warm water and squeeze it. Wrap your hair in the towel properly and leave for half an hour. This steam will help your hair extract the nutrients of oil to get smooth and shiny hair.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)