October Festivals Calendar 2022 | Check Full List

OCTOBER is the month that observes many religious celebrations across India. The festive month as per the Hindu calendar starts in the month of September-October. According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Kartik starts after the full moon month of Ashwin on October 9. Popular festivals such as Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali and others are also celebrated by the people in India. The celebrations start from Shasthi Tithi of Shardiya Navratri 2022. Take a look at the list of festivals and fasts in the month of October 2022:

03 October 2022 (Monday)- Shardiya Navratri Mahaashtami (Durga Ashtami), Kanya Puja

04 October, 2022 (Tuesday)- Mahanavmi, Kanya Puja

05 October, 2022 (Wednesday)- Dussehra, Goddess Durga Idol Immersion

06 October, 2022 (Thursday)- Papankusha Ekadashi Fast

07 October, 2022 (Friday)- Ashwin Shukra Pradosh Fast

09 October, 2022 (Sunday)- Ashwin Purnima, Sharad Purnima

13 October, 2022 (Thursday)- Karva Chauth, Sankashti Chaturthi fast

15 October, 2022 (Saturday)- Skanda Shasthi Fast

17 October, 2022 (Monday)- Tula Sankranti, Ahoi Ashtami

The nine-day festival of Navratri will culminate on October 5, with the celebration of Dussehra across the country. It is also known as Vijayadashami and is celebrated vividly throughout the country. The celebrations of Dussehra include massive effigies of Ravana being burnt along with Kumbkarana and Meghananda. The day of Vijayadashami marks Goddess Durga's return to heaven.