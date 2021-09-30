New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is known for its diverse culture and religion. The country celebrates many festivals throughout the year, and all Indian festivals are significant. As the month of October is around the corner, there are several festivals that will be celebrated during this month. From Navratri 2021, Durga Puja 2021, Milad-un Nabi to Karwa Chauth, these festivals will be celebrated pan India.

So here we are with the list of all the festivals and important dates falling in this month:

Festivals in October

Indira Ekadashi- October 2

Masik Shivratri- October 4

Mahalaya- October 6

Sarva Pitru Amavasya- October 6

Darsha Amavasya- October 6

Shardiya Navratri- October 7 to October 14

Vinayaka Chaturthi- October 9

Durga Puja- October 11 to October 15

Skanda Sashti- October 11

Masik Durga Ashtami- October 14

Saraswati Puja in South India and Ayudha Puja- October 14

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra and Mysore Dasara- October 15

Papankusha Ekadashi- October 16

Koratty Muthy Feast- October 16 to October 17

Milad-un Nabi- October 19

Sharad/ Kojagara Purnima- October 19

Lakshmi Puja (Kojagari Puja)- October 19

Valmiki Jayanti and Meerabai Jayanti- October 20

Masik Karthigai- October 23

Rohini Vrat- October 24

Vakratunda Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi- October 24

Karwa Chauth- October 24

Kala Ashtami, Kalashtami- October 28

Ahoi Ashtami- October 28

Halloween- October 31

National & International Events in October

International Day of the Older Persons- October 1

International Coffee Day- October 1

World Vegetarian Day- October 1

Gandhi Jayanti- October 2

Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti- October 2

German Unity Day- October 3

World Animal Welfare Day- October 4

World Teachers' Day- October 5

Munshi Premchand Death Anniversary- October 8

Jai Prakash Narayan Death Anniversary- October 8

Indian Air Force Day- October 8

Guru Ram Das Jayanti- October 9

World Postal Day - October 9

World Mental Health Day- October 10

International Day of the Girl Child- October 11

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction- October 13

Global Handwashing Day- October 15

United Nations Day- October 24

Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary- October 31

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas- October 31

