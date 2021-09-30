New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is known for its diverse culture and religion. The country celebrates many festivals throughout the year, and all Indian festivals are significant. As the month of October is around the corner, there are several festivals that will be celebrated during this month. From Navratri 2021, Durga Puja 2021, Milad-un Nabi to Karwa Chauth, these festivals will be celebrated pan India.
So here we are with the list of all the festivals and important dates falling in this month:
Festivals in October
Indira Ekadashi- October 2
Masik Shivratri- October 4
Mahalaya- October 6
Sarva Pitru Amavasya- October 6
Darsha Amavasya- October 6
Shardiya Navratri- October 7 to October 14
Vinayaka Chaturthi- October 9
Durga Puja- October 11 to October 15
Skanda Sashti- October 11
Masik Durga Ashtami- October 14
Saraswati Puja in South India and Ayudha Puja- October 14
Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra and Mysore Dasara- October 15
Papankusha Ekadashi- October 16
Koratty Muthy Feast- October 16 to October 17
Milad-un Nabi- October 19
Sharad/ Kojagara Purnima- October 19
Lakshmi Puja (Kojagari Puja)- October 19
Valmiki Jayanti and Meerabai Jayanti- October 20
Masik Karthigai- October 23
Rohini Vrat- October 24
Vakratunda Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi- October 24
Karwa Chauth- October 24
Kala Ashtami, Kalashtami- October 28
Ahoi Ashtami- October 28
Halloween- October 31
National & International Events in October
International Day of the Older Persons- October 1
International Coffee Day- October 1
World Vegetarian Day- October 1
Gandhi Jayanti- October 2
Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti- October 2
German Unity Day- October 3
World Animal Welfare Day- October 4
World Teachers' Day- October 5
Munshi Premchand Death Anniversary- October 8
Jai Prakash Narayan Death Anniversary- October 8
Indian Air Force Day- October 8
Guru Ram Das Jayanti- October 9
World Postal Day - October 9
World Mental Health Day- October 10
International Day of the Girl Child- October 11
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction- October 13
Global Handwashing Day- October 15
United Nations Day- October 24
Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary- October 31
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas- October 31
