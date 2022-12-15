Nykaa Femina Awards: Katrina Kaif To Rashmika Mandanna, Who Wore The Sassiest Outfit

B-town's sassy women are looking their best for the red carpet at the 2022 Nykaa Femina Awards.

THE NYKAA Femina Beauty Awards 2022, one of the year's most anticipated events, just took place in Hollywood. As is customary, the entire award ceremony was a star-studded affair. When it comes to red carpet attire, all of the Bollywood celebrities gave it their all. Here are some of the best-dressed celebrities from the evening, including Janhvi Kapoor in a mermaid gown and Kriti Sanon in a cutout gown. Let's take a look at all the celebrities who were there that evening.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is one of the sexiest women in Bollywood. Kiara put on a gown created by designer Gaurav Desai. The halter-neck dress added to the drama with a side slit and ruffles to match its deep neckline and backless design. Along with this lovely attire, she accessorised with a dramatic drop necklace and wore her long, lush hair loose to complete the appearance.

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood seemed to be completely enamoured with the cutaway attire seen on the red carpet. Yes, what you just heard is true. At the most recent Nykaa Femina Awards, Kriti Sanon performed it. She took out a white dress with cutouts. The midsection had cutouts, and the sides featured a striking floral pattern. The silhouette was form-fitting. Kriti wore her hair loose and in gentle mermaid waves on the left side. She smiled wide-eyed before revealing her natural beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently making everyone envious of her curvy form, just rocked the stage in a vivid green gown by the designer Amit Aggarwal. Janhvi is giving off the ideal mermaid impression, but with a structured halter neckline and a cutaway that exposes just a bit of stomach. Janhvi chose a sleek bun and fresh makeup with rosy lips and kohl-rimmed eyes for her beauty look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, aka Katty of B-Town, never misses an opportunity to look lovely, refined, and beautiful. In a plunging neckline and strappy sequin dress, Katrina looked stunning. She chose to wear very little makeup, and for accessories, Katrina kept it straightforward with a pair of gold hoops.

Rashmika Mandanna

Cutie For the glamorous evening, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a sophisticated yet understated look. Rashmika looked lovely in a maroon gown, and this spaghetti gown had a plunging neckline with exquisite floral appliques in a soft colour scheme. All eyes were fixed on her thanks to a gorgeous trail to follow.