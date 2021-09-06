Here we are with a list of dos and don'ts related to diet which can help diabetes patients to keep a track of what to eat and what to avoid.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: From sugar-laden sweets, to snacks with heavy oil and salt, feasts and cuisines are one of the main pillars of Indian festivals. Especially with the high-cholesterol delicacies in the country, festive eating tends to tip towards unhealthy indulgence. For people with diabetes, this time of the year can be hard on their health.

Therefore, it is important to manage one's diet especially to keep their weight and sugar levels in check. As per experts, animal protein intake and steer clear of sweetened drinks as they can spike one's blood sugar levels.

Dos

Increase consumption of vegetable proteins

Vegetable proteins does not appear to confer additional risk. Increase consumption of lentils, pulses, beans, soya, chia and other whole grains, onions and leafy green vegetables, walnuts and other nuts.

Opt for dietary supplements

Vitamin D, Chromium, Alfa Lipoic Acid, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Magnesium, Benfotiamine, Vitamin K, L Carnitine, all have extensive role to play in managing diabetes.

Add dairy products in your diet

Eating at least two daily servings of dairy-rich diet is linked to lower risks of diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as the cluster of factors that heighten cardiovascular disease risk. Therefore, include milk and yoghurt in your meals.

Don'ts

Moderate carbohydrate reduction is important

Based on studies, it is observed in various clinical trials that people who eat low carbohydrate diet had better glycemic control and lipid profiles than those who followed a low fat approach.

Avoid sugar-sweetened drinks

Sugar sweetened beverages increase the risk of diabetes and likely worsen the disease. Whether the drinks are sweetened with sucrose, high fructose corn syrup, or fruit juice concentrates, they should be avoided.

Consume less animal proteins

Increased protein intake has been associated with elevated risk of type 2 diabetes, but the risk appears to be attributed only to animal proteins.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal