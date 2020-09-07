On Nutrition Week 2020, we have carefully selected five foods that will improve your metabolism and help manage calorie intake, ultimately resulting in weight loss.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Losing weight can be a tricky task as it requires a lot of effort and discipline. One wrong decision can eat up your entire week's hard work. If you want to lose weight, there are a few ways that can help. One is exercise, which requires a lot of energy, zeal, and time. Another is by managing calorie intake. Also, there are some foods that improve metabolism, which helps in burning body fat quickly. On Nutrition Week 2020, we have carefully selected five foods that will improve your metabolism and help manage calorie intake, ultimately resulting in weight loss. Besides including these foods in your daily diet, you will also need to adopt a healthy sleeping pattern and give up artificial sugar and fried food.

Salmon: This fatty fish packs high-quality protein, healthy fats and several nutrients necessary for the human body. Salmon is low in calories and keeps you full for a longer time. It is also a rich source

of omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce obesity and improve metabolism.

Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, collards and some other leafy green veggies, which are low in calories and carbohydrates, are crucial in every weight loss diet. They are loaded with high fiber and contain several key nutrients that may aid in fat burning.

Egg White: A rich source of protein that is also low on calories fat and cholesterol, egg white is a 'superfood' that finds a place in every weight loss diet. Egg white is also consumed by athletes and bodybuilders whose protein intake is relatively higher.

Cottage Cheese: High in calcium and protein, cottage cheese or the paneer will complete your daily protein needs. It may also help in the fat-burning process. Greek yogurt is another low-fat dairy product that will aid fat burning.

Boiled Potatoes: Potatoes are often underrated when it comes to their role in losing weight. Apart from being a high-calorie food, potatoes also have many nutrients necessary for our body. according to some findings, eating boiled potato in a set pattern can help you lose up to 1 pound weight daily.

