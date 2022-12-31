Numerology Prediction 2023 By Date Of Birth: How Will The Coming Year Be For 9, 18, And 27 Borns | Check Predictions

The people born on the 9, 18 and 27 dates of the month have their mulank or radix as 9. As the new year is approaching, we bring you a detailed numerology prediction for mulank 9 predicted by Pallavi AK Sharma. Read below:

Health

In the coming year, your health may need much more attention. Avoid developing any bad habits which can further develop into addictions. You should also get rid of any addictions you may have in the first few months of the year. These addictions might lead to prolonged health issues.

Career

The business may boom in the month of May in the new year. In the second half of the year, be careful with the paperwork. For those who are employed, this year may be a memorable one. You are likely to succeed if you wait to work for the desired company. Don't rush into committing. The current position may be appreciated. The partnership might continue to with forming good relations.

Love And Relationship

It is likely to be a good time for relationships in the first half of the new year. It may be a good time to fix old issues. Also, try to find solutions to the persistent issues to avoid disappointment in your love life.

Education

In order to achieve positive outcomes, efforts should need to be increased. A wise use of the first half of the year may produce the desired outcomes. In the initial months, students who want to study abroad should put forth some effort. You are likely to see the fruits of your labour.

Auspicious Colours: One should avoid white and dark colour