Numerology Prediction 2023 By Date Of Birth: How Will The Coming Year Be For 1, 10, 19 And 28 Borns | Check Predictions

WITH THE beginning of the new year, we all are excited to know what lies in the new year for our life. How will the life events be in the coming year. From excitement to feeling nervous, the commencement of the new year brings with it predictions of the future. Read below your numerology predictions for Mulank 1 with birthdates as 1, 10, 19 and 28 by Pallavi AK Sharma.

Health

Your health is going to improve in the coming year. The diseases you currently have may get cured. Wrong eating habits and an unhealthy lifestyle can lead to disease. So start living a healthy lifestyle.

Career

The economic condition of the radix may improve by the new year. Those running their businesses are likely to do well financially in the first half of the year. Be careful while preparing the paperwork. Before the first half, make sure there is no enmity between you and your business partner; otherwise, the partnership might fail. The employed people may fare well in the second half of the year.

Love And Relationship

For your relationship, the first half of the year can be challenging. To strengthen the bond between married couples, avoid involving a third party. Never make a decision hastily. People who are looking for a life partner may find one in the coming year.

Education

You must maintain discipline and focus in the coming year. The outcome may not be desirable because of the inappropriate association. You can apply for scholarships and study abroad in the second half of the year.

Auspicious Colour: White, Golden and Pastel