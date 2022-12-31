Numerology Prediction 2023 By Date Of Birth: How Coming Year Will Be For 7, 16 And 25 Borns | Check Predictions

ACCORDING TO numerology, one can predict numerous things, scenarios and all about the personality and future of an individual. From your birth date, you can calculate all the important happening in the past, present and future by numerology predictions. Every number from 1 to 9 has its own set of characteristics that can impact the personality of an individual, according to numerology. Therefore, as we proceed to celebrate the New Year filled with new hopes, desires and goals, we bring you your yearly numerology predictions by astrologer Pallavi AK Sharma. Read below the numerological predictions for birthdate 7, 16 and 25.

Health

As per the health, the people of radix 7 are likely to enjoy good health throughout the year. You may feel energetic internally. However, there would be a need to work on your lifestyle so that you can recover from the existing illnesses. This year you may get rid of chronic diseases.

Business

This year is likely to see swift growth in your business. You may fund new opportunities and enjoy a great profit. People associated with jobs may get a promotion and increment as well.

Love And Relationship

Time is great for relationships. Relationship issues are likely to get resolved. Whereas, singles may find a suitable life partner who might be far better than their expectations.

Education

The result obtained this year are likely to be much better than expected. There is a need to remain focused and determined. This is also a good year for foreign students.

Auspicious Colour: Green and Silver