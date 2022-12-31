Numerology Prediction 2023 By Date Of Birth: How Coming Year Will Be For 2, 11, 20 And 29 Borns | Check Predictions

WITH THE beginning of the new year, we all are excited to know what lies in the new year for our life. How will the life events be in the coming year. From excitement to nervousness, the commencement of the new year brings with it the predictions of the future. Read below your numerology predictions for Mulank 2 with birthdates as 2, 11, 20 and 29 by Pallavi AK Sharma.

Health

The health of those in this radix is likely to experience major ups and downs in the coming year. The months of April to October might be difficult for your emotional health. Avoid taking things personally from people who are not so close to you For the remainder of the month, your health is likely to improve.

Business

Starting a new business this year might not be a good idea. People who are employed should not give up their position until they find a new one. You might have to wait for advancement and promotion. For those in this radix, the second half of the year is likely to be much better.

Love And Relationship

It might be a little difficult for relationships this year. Your partner might be difficult to understand for you, which may lead to feelings of loneliness. Therefore, proceed with your relationship after giving it some serious analysis.

Education

In order to get good results this year, more work must be put in. You might undoubtedly succeed if you persist in trying while exercising patience and commitment. Additionally, delays can occur when going abroad to study.

Auspicious Colour: White