London (England) | Jagran News Desk: Amid concerns over the massive spike in COVID-19 cases, a Norovirus outbreak has been reported in England. England, which has relaxed coronavirus-induced restrictions over the last few days, has reported around 154 Norovirus cases.

The Public Health England (PHE) has also issued a warning over the outbreak of Norovirus. It fears that most of the cases of Norovirus have been found in educational institutions, especially in nursery and childcare facilities.

What is Norovirus?

The Norovirus is a contagious infection as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It causes diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. However, people, who are infected with the infection, can shed billions of virus particles but only a few of those can make the other person sick. The PHE calls it a "winter vomiting bug".

Symptoms of Norovirus:

As per the CDC, the symptoms of Norovirus varies are diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches. On the other hand, the virus can cause severe inflammation of the stomach or intestines which is called acute gastroenteritis.

How can one get infected with Norovirus?

Norovirus can infect a person if they have touched a contaminated surface and their hands come into contact with the mouth, eyes, or nose. On the other hand, people can contract infection even by consuming contaminated food or water. A person, who comes in direct contact with an infected patient, can also become infected. This virus spreads in the same way as other viruses come in contact with humans.

Can a person be infected with Norovirus more than once?

According to the CDC, there are several types of Noroviruses. It says that if a person is infected with Norovirus, then he or she may not be protected against all the other types of infection. So yes, one can get infected many times with the virus. However, one may get immuned against certain types of Norovirus, but the duration of the immunity is yet to be decided by the experts.

How to prevent infection from happening?

Maintaining hygiene is the only way to prevent any virus from getting inside our bodies. Washing hands regularly is very important as we touch many things throughout the day.

Treatment for Norovirus:

As per experts, there is no specific treatment for norovirus, however, drinking lots of fluids and keeping yourself hydrated will help a person to recover the water loss which is been made from vomiting and diarrhoea.

