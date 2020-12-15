West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir have topped the list with 83 per cent and 82 per cent respectively. The overall share of cesarean section in both the states was 32.6 per cent and 41.7 per cent respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Normal deliveries are no longer 'normal' nowadays in private hospitals across the country. As per the National Family Health Survey 2019-20, conducted in 18 states, C-sections accounted for a majority of deliveries in private facilities in 10 states of the total and three of them accounted for over 80 per cent.

The survey shows that the trend has got worsened in the last four years in almost every state. West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir have topped the list with 83 per cent and 82 per cent respectively. The overall share of cesarean section in both the states was 32.6 per cent and 41.7 per cent respectively.

In Telangana, the overall rate was over 60per cent making the C-section the new normal. As per reports, almost half of all institutional births in the state are being done with as C-sections in the private hospital, with a rate of 81.5 per cent. Surprisingly, Telangana has also had the highest C-section rate in public hospital i.e 45 per cent.

Since the last survey in 2015-16, states have seen a sharp hike in the cesarean section rates in both private and public hospitals. The highest jump was seen in Assam where the rate went from 53 per cent to 71per cent. Whereas in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram there is no spike in the C-section rate in the public sector.

As per the survey, Gujarat has the lowest rate in C-section in private hospitals i.e 31 per cent. World Health Organisation (WHO) in their statement said that the international healthcare community has considered the ideal C-section rate to be 10-15 per cent since 1985.

As per several studies, a cesarean can increase the chance of death and complications. In 2015 statement, WHO observed that the lack of reliable and internationally accepted classification system to produce standardised data to enable comparison has made it challenging to define an optimal C-section.

Nordic countries, known to have the best healthcare, however, C-sections constitute about only 17 per cent of all deliveries. C-sections should ideally only be undertaken when medically necessary, otherwise, every effort should be made to provide caesarean to women in the need.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv