Touted as one of the biggest dancers in the B-town industry, Nora Fatehi is known for her hit numbers like Kusu Kusu, Dilbar, and more. With her sizzling and seductive dance moves, Nora has been dominating the B-Town market for quite a long time. Not only her dance moves, but her fashion game also is always on point. With her gorgeous appearances, the Moroccan beauty can definitely kill any look.

On Tuesday, Nora Fatehi gave us a glimpse of herself wearing this stunning white and black dress. The Dilbar star appeared in numerous stylish guises. She is, however, a complete showstopper while wearing one of her numerous stunning and stylish ensembles. This gorgeous gown styled by a pair of earrings looked perfect on Nora. For makeup, the 30-year-old actress opted for a signature natural makeup which complimented the entire look.

Whether wearing a saree, a western suit, or a gown, Nora never misses an opportunity to wow her admirers. Her attire always brings out her attractive curves. Recently, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge headed to her Instagram handle and dropped some of the pictures in which she could be seen wearing a beautiful, extremely embroidered beige floral saree. Her corset blouse and the diamond choker, which she paired with large stud earrings, added additional spice to the entire saree look.

Nora Fatehi is one of the top judges, singers, dancers, and other performers. Nora's most recent chart-topping single, Jehda Nasha, comes from the movie Action Hero, in which she co-stars with Ayushmann Khurrana. This song's popularity skyrocketed as soon as it was shared on social media. 26 million people have viewed this video on YouTube, and the song is incredibly popular among music lovers. Ayushmann Khurrana performed with Nora in this song.

Nora Fatehi has surprised her millions of fans with her successful and bright career as a dancer and an actor. Currently, Nora is judging a popular reality show on Colors, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Fatehi was not present at the FIFA World Cup's big opening ceremony, according to reports in the Times of India. Though she was supposed to perform in the next performance which didn't happen, she will now perform alongside other international stars on November 29 at the FIFA Fan Festival.