The special day is a United Kingdom initiative that started in 1984 to spread awareness on health hazards that happen due to smoking. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: One cigarette can reduce your life by 11 minutes. Yes, according to a study published in the University of California's, Berkeley Wellness Letter, during April 2000, if a person smokes one cigarette per day, it can still be dangerous and can reduce his life by 11 minutes.

No Smoking Day is just around the corner. It is celebrated annually on every second Wednesday of March. The special day is a United Kingdom initiative that started in 1984 to spread awareness on health hazards that happen due to smoking. Therefore, on this day here we have listed 5 health benefits that of quitting smoking.

Reduced risk of heart disease

if you stop smoking forever, then in just a few years your heart health will improve and the risk of getting a heart attack will be as low as a normal person who has not smoked a cigarette in his life.

Reduced risk of cancer

Cancer is a fatal disease and with every puff you take, the risk of developing cancer increases. Types of cancers like bladder, pancreas, esophageal, skin and more can be developed. Therefore, the chances of getting cancer also reduce.

Normal blood pressure

Cigarettes contain nicotine which leads your blood pressure to shoot up. This increases the risk of getting a stroke or a heart attack. Therefore, if you stop smoking, your hypertension will be under control within 20 minutes.

Easy breath

Some people who are chain smokers or have a habit of smoking a packet per day often have difficulties in breathing. Therefore, if you avoid smoking for 8 hours straight then your lungs begin to bounce back to normal and you will feel a difference in breathing as you will be able to exhale and inhale easily without coughing.

Good for your hair and teeth

Smoking is not good for your hair and nails as it makes your teeth and nails yellow. Meanwhile, smoking also affects your hair which become more fragile and breakable. So, try and quit smoking to get rid of all such problems.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal